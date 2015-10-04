Huskies Score 62 in Win Over U of M Crookston

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies racked up over 550 yards of offense in a 62-14 stomping of the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday.

Running back Jaden Huff scored twice in the first quarter and quarterback Nate Meyer tossed three touchdown passes, helping the Huskies to build a 41-0 lead at halftime.

Meyer tallied 309 yards passing before being taken out with the game becoming a blowout.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 3-2 on the season. SCSU will travel to Duluth to take on the UMD Bulldogs next Saturday.