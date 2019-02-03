Huskies Rout Redhawks, Earn Eighth Sweep
The No. 1 Cloud State University men’s hockey team got their eighth weekend sweep of the season at home against Miami University.
SCSU played a dominant game on Saturday. In the first period, they shutout Miami and dropped in two goals of their own. St. Cloud outshot the RedHawks 13-4 in the second period. They tallied three more goals to go up 5-0.
In the final period, Miami finally scored their first point. They tried to rally, but the Huskies held their ground. SCSU won the contest 5-1.
Blake Lizotte scored two for the Huskies. Jack Ahcan, Robby Jackson, and Nick Perbix each added one. David Hrenak made 16 saves and allowed one goal.
The Huskies improve to 20-4-2 and 12-2-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice on Friday, Feb. 8th to open a weekend series at home against Colorado College. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.