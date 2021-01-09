Huskies Rout Marauders 90-54

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team dominated in a matchup against the University of Mary on Friday.

St. Cloud State outscored Mary in every quarter of play. The Marauders scored first and led on and off through the opening minutes of the game, but by the end of quarter one, the Huskies had taken control 20-9.

SCSU never relinquished the lead after that, pushing out to 43-19 by the break. The Marauders fought hard in the third, scoring 20 points to St. Cloud's 24, but the Huskies still widened the gap to 67-39. St. Cloud put it way in the final quarter, outscoring Mary 23-15 for the 90-54 win.

Tori Wortz and Nikki Kilboten led all scorers, netting 15 points each for SCSU. Brehna Evans tallied 13 points and six rebounds and Katrina Theis added 12 points

The Huskies improve to 2-1 and will hit the court again Saturday for game two against the Marauders. Pre-game starts at 3:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.