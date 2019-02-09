Huskies Outscore Wildcats

On Friday night the St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team took down Wayne State College for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

SCSU took a slim lead early in the game. By the end of the first quarter, they led Wayne State 18-17. They outscored the Wildcats by a small margin again to push the lead out to 34-32.

In the third, the Huskies really kicked it into gear. They scored 22 points to Wayne State’s 13 and extended their lead again. That third quarter surge would prove to be enough momentum to get them through the end of the game, even with a late comeback attempt by the Wildcats. SCSU took the win 78-67.

Five Huskies finished in the double digits. Tori Wortz led the team with 19 points. Mallie Doucette scored 17, and Madelin Dammann added 14. Erin Navratil tallied a career-high 13 points, and Katrina Theis finished with 11.

The Huskies improve to 13-8 and 10-7 NSIC. They hit the court again on Saturday in Sioux Falls to take on Augustana University. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.