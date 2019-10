The St. Cloud State University women's hockey team got their first non-conference road win of the season against Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday.

Hallie Theodosopoulos scored two goals for SCSU. Abby Thiessen and Klara Hymlarova each added one.

The Huskies improve to 1-2 and remain 0-2 WCHA. They will play game two against RIT on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.