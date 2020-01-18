Huskies Net 100 Points, Top CSP

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team had a hot night scoring against Concordia University-St. Paul at Halenbeck Hall on Friday.

SCSU broke out to an early lead, giving them a 51-41 advantage by halftime. That lead was threatened by the Golden Bears a few times in the second half. The Huskies were able to hold CSP to 49 points while putting up 49 of their own to walk away with a 100-90 win.

Illya Tyrtyshnik led the team with 26 points, shooting 7 of 13 from field goal range, 6 of 10 on three-point attempts, 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and picking up six defensive rebounds. Trevon Marshall netted 25 points, Anthony Roberts finished with 20, and Caleb Donaldson added 17.

The Huskies improve to 10-7 and 7-4 NSIC. They will host MSU-Mankato on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.