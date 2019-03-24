Huskies Lose Title Game in Double Overtime

The no. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team lost to no. 4 University of Minnesota-Duluth in the championship game of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.

The loss snapped a 10 game winning streak and 13-game unbeaten streak going all the way back to January.

St. Cloud State got on the board early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first period. UMD responded with a goal of their own to tie 1-1.

Neither team scored in the middle period. In the third, SCSU tried to break away, reclaiming the lead 2-1. The Bulldogs again had an answer and scored to tie a second time.

Regulation ended with the game deadlocked at 2-2. The extra period still did not yield a winner. Finally, in the second overtime period, another goal was scored. UMD netted their third and the Huskies fell 3-2.

The game marked St. Cloud State’s fourth trip to the NCHC championship game since joining the conference in 2013-14. They placed first in 2016 and second in 2015 and 2018.

St. Cloud outshot Duluth 39-30 in the game. Robby Jackson and Patrick Newell each scored one for SCSU. David Hrenak made 27 saves and allowed 3 goals.

The Huskies fall to 30-5-3 overall and await NCAA tournament bracket selection at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night.