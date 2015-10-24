Huskies Lose Heartbreaker in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The St. Cloud State Huskies erased two big leads by the Bemidji State Beavers but the comeback was never completed in a 28-27 loss on Saturday.

The Huskies were coming from behind seemingly all game long, as Bemidji built leads of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half.

SCSU was eventually able to tie the game before halftime on two touchdown passes from quarterback Nate Meyer to Kasai Farris.

Trailing 28-21 in the third quarter, Meyer would connect with Grant Thayer on an 18-yard touchdown, but the extra point was blocked.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter, as SCSU fumbled on two of their final three possessions.

With the loss, the Huskies fall to 4-4 on the season. The Huskies will host Minnesota State-Moorhead on Halloween at 1:00 p.m.