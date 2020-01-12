Huskies Go 0-2 in Denver

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team got swept by the no. 5 University of Denver this weekend.

After a scoreless opening period, the Pioneers got on the board in the second. They put in four goals in just over 13 minutes to take a big lead. The Huskies answered late in the period with goals made by Jake Whalin and Will Hammer to cut their deficit to 4-2.

SCSU started the scoring in the third, closing the gap to one on a goal by Nick Perbix. Denver found the back of the net one more time and toppled the Huskies' comeback 5-3.

Jaxon Castor made 26 saves and allowed 4 goals in the loss for SCSU.

The Huskies fall to 6-10-4 and 3-7-0 NCHC. They will host the University of Minnesota-Duluth next weekend. Pre-game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday on The River 96.7 FM.