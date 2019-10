After taking their first loss of the season, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team got back on track on Friday.

The Huskies earned yet another sweep against Minot State University, winning 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 in three straight sets.

Halle Hughes led the team with nine kills. Maddy Torve tallied 30 assists.

The Huskies improve to 12-1 and 4-1 NSIC. SCSU will travel to Bismark to face the University of Mary on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.