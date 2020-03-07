Huskies Fall to No. 5 Bulldogs

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team floundered on the road against the no. 5 University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on Friday.

The Huskies found the back of the net first with a goal from Zach Okabe in the opening period. It wasn't until the second period that the Bulldogs scored to tie the game.

SCSU struggled in the third period, giving up three unanswered goals to UMD for a 4-1 loss.

Duluth outshot St. Cloud 35-23 in the contest. David Hrenak made 31 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies fall to 13-14-6 and 10-11-2 NCHC. They close out the weekend series and the regular season against UMD on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.