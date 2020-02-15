Huskies Fall to Dragons

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team's comeback rally came up short in Friday's game against the MSU-Moorhead Dragons.

The Huskies struggled out of the gate, trailing the Dragons 34-28 at the half. SCSU tried to keep up early in the second half. Trailing by as many as 12, the Huskies rallied late to close the gap to three points with just under three and a half minutes remaining. MSU-Moorhead had other plans though, as they gave one final push to beat SCSU 74-63.

Trevon Marshall put up 22 points in the loss. Anthony Roberts finished with 20, and Caleb Donaldson added 11.

The Huskies fall to 13-12 and 10-9 NSIC. They will host the Northern State Wolves in their final home game of the season on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.