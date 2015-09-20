Huskies Edged at Home by Mustangs

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies comeback attempt came just short in a 21-20 loss to the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs Saturday.

The Huskies were down 14-0 before their first score -- a one-yard touchdown plunge by Jaden Huff.

Huff scored again on a short yardage run in the fourth quarter to make the score 21-14 and quarterback Nate Meyer added a three-yard touchdown run late to cut the Mustangs lead to 21-20.

Kicker Derek Witte failed to connect on the extra point attempt, causing the SCSU comeback to fall one point short.

The loss drops the Huskies to 1-2 on the season. SCSU will travel to play the Winona State Warriors on Saturday at 2:30.