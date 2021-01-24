Huskies Earn Weekend Sweep of RedHawks

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team beat Miami University on Saturday to earn the weekend sweep.

St. Cloud State got out to a hot start, netting two goals in the first eight minutes to take a big 2-0 lead. The RedHawks responded with two goals in the second period to tie the game.

After that, it was all SCSU. The Huskies notched three unanswered goals to close out the second period up 5-2. In the third, St. Cloud lit the lamp three more times to earn the 8-2 win.

Nolan Walker had a big day, scoring four goals for the Huskies. Chase Brand, Sam Hentges, Jared Cockrell, and Veeti Miettinen each added one. David Hrenak made 31 saves and allowed only two goals in the win.

The Huskies improve to 11-6. They will hit the ice again on Friday, February 5th when they host Western Michigan University.