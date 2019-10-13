Huskies Earn 2nd Straight OT Tie

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team tied Bemidji State for the second time in the weekend series on Saturday.

Neither team scored in the opening period, but SCSU got out in front in the second with goals by Nick Poehling and Easton Brodzinski. The Beavers tied the game 2-2 in the third, and that score stood through OT. David Hrenak made 37 saves and allowed two goals.

The Huskies are now 0-0-2. They will return home on Friday to kick off a two-game series against Northeastern University.