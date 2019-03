MINNEAPOLIS -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team defeated The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 Friday night.

Jake Wahlin led the Huskies to victory in overtime, he put in the power play game winner at 2:53 with assists from Jack Ahcan and Dennis Cholowski .

This was St. Cloud States first win of the season. They're back on the ice Saturday to face the Gophers again with puck drop at 7:07 p.m.