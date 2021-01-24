Huskies Come Up Short Against Wolves

ABERDEEN, SD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team dropped game two of the weekend to Northern State University Saturday.

The Huskies scored first and maintained the lead through the opening quarter, finishing ahead 14-8. The Wolves made up some ground in the second quarter, outscoring SCSU 20-15 to close the gap to 29-28.

St. Cloud floundered in the third. NSU went off for 19 points and held the Huskies to only nine. The Huskies rallied in the fourth, scoring 21, but it was not enough to overcome their deficit. The Wolves took the win 64-56.

Lexi Wadsworth led all scorers and put up 18 for Northern State. Tori Wortz led the Huskies with 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Nikki Kilboten added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 5-3. The team will return home on Friday to host the Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.