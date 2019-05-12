Huskies Baseball Knocked out of NSIC Tournament With Loss

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University baseball team fell the Minot State University Saturday, knocking them out of the 2019 NSIC baseball tournament.

The Huskies were defeated 11-4 at Joe Faber Field.

SCSU opened up the scoring with a single by Mitch Mallek to put them up 1-0 early, but Minot rallied in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3 before taking thing over in the fifth inning.

The Huskies now await word on a possible NCAA DII tournament bid that will be announced Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Fans can join the team at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park at 8:30 p.m. for a bracket show viewing gathering.

The Huskies have gained four consecutive NCAA tournament bids and have received eight tournament bids since 2010.