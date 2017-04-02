Huskies Baseball Continues Winning Ways

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies Baseball Team (18-6, 10-3 NSIC) swept its double header Saturday to extend its winning streak to 7 games.

The Huskies matched up against the Upper Iowa University Peacocks (9-11, 5-7 NSIC).

The first of two games was a 14-0 rout by SCSU, while game two was a close affair with the Huskies coming out on top 3-1.

Cal Giese was the winning pitcher in game 1 and finished with 6 strikeouts in five innings of work. Giese in his last four games has only given up one earned run and has a ERA of 0.88 on the season.

SCSU's Jackson Goplen 3 RBI's on 3 Hits and 2 runs scored. Goplen smashed a 2-run homer in the 4th-inning of game 1.

Husky Zach Metzge r also finished with 3 RBI's.

In game 2 the Huskies found themselves down one midway through the 5th inning when Jordan Joseph hit a sac fly scoring Bo Schmitz to tie the game at one.

Just one inning later the Huskies took the lead on a 2-run blast from Matthew Meyer.

Pitcher Austin Casperson went 7.2 innings and earned his 4th win on the season.

SCSU pitcher David Kroger earned his first save of the season.

The Huskies finish their weekend series against the Peacocks on Sunday at Joe Faber Field. First game starts at Noon.