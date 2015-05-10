Hunter, Twins Continue Hot Streak In Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH -- Torii Hunter had at least three hits and a home run for the second consecutive game, leading the Minnesota Twins over the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Hunter got the Twins on the scoreboard early with his fifth home run of the year -- a solo shot off Indians starter Bruce Chen in the first inning.

The Twins extended their lead to 4-0 in the third on RBI singles by Kennys Vargas, Eduardo Escobar, and rookie Eddie Rosario.

Vargas and Escobar each drove in runs again in the fifth inning before Brian Dozier tacked on another with a solo home run in the sixth to give the Twins a 7-0 lead.

Twins starter Phil Hughes had a solid outing before running into trouble in the seventh inning and finished the game allowing four runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

With the score 7-4, the Indians were within striking distance of tying the game but the Twins bullpen came up big with Brian Duensing and Aaron Thompson preserving the lead in some tight spots.

Closer Glen Perkins slammed the door in the ninth for his 11th save of the season in the 7-4 win.

With the win, the Twins -- winners of 12 of the past 15 games -- improve to 18-13 on the season.

Minnesota will look for a series sweep over the Indians today at 1:10 p.m with starter Trevor May taking the mound against Cleveland starter Danny Salazar.