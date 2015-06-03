Hughes Knocked Around In Twins Loss

BOSTON -- The Minnesota Twins struggled in game one of a day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox today, losing 6-3.

Minnesota starter Phil Hughes had another shaky outing, as he allowed five runs on 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

The Twins' lineup didn't fare much better, falling behind by as much as five runs as Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez allowed only two hits and one run through seven innings.

Brian Dozier hit a solo home run in the third inning and Eduardo Escobar added a two-run shot in the ninth but it wasn't enough for the Twins, as they fall, 6-3.

The Twins will send Trevor May to the mound tonight against Rick Porcello for game two of the double header. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.