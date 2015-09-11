HS Football: Tech Tops ROCORI In Overtime [VIDEO]

St. Cloud Tech Tigers 19, ROCORI Spartans 13

COLD SPRING -- The game was tied 6-6 going into halftime. Nick Warne had a 45 yard touchdown run to make it 13-6 in favor of ROCORI. But Tech answered back with an 8 yard touchdown run from Devin Vouk to tie the game at 13-13.

Rocori had a chance to win the game with a last second field goal from Nick Skluzacek but he was just short, so the game went into overtime. Tech stopped Rocori on their first drive of overtime.

Tech took over then and they handed the ball of to Vouk on their first play of overtime and he drove it in to win the game 19-13.

Vouk finished the game with 17 carries for 63 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tech quarterback Chris Backes finished the game 4-16 for 80 yards and 1 interception.

ROCORI quarterback Connor Schoborg finished the game 25-40 for 175 yards with 1 touchdown.

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON