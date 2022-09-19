How to Hire and Retain Top Employees in Central MN

Hiring and retaining top quality talent in workplaces has been more of challenge in recent years due to the worker shortage much of the country has been impacted with. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and Lacey Solheid, Associate Talent Development Partner at Blattner Company, joined me on WJON.

Cruikshank says hiring isn't only the responsibility of the HR person but every employee because each employee will want to have great people to work along side of you. She says finding the best fit for your organization is important. Cruikshank explains employers need to hire people and get to know what their "why" is. She says the "why" is what gets them excited, and what do they want to do with this new position. Cruikshank says it costs a lot of money and time to hire people which is why retention is so important. She says employers need to make sure these new employees are engaged and involved in their new job and are showing growth.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation hosted an executive roundtable discussions with their corporate level investors about topics that are timely, interesting and important to local employers. The goal of the round table on September 13th was to learn what employers are doing to help retention of employees in our community. Lacey Solheid was a panelist at the event. She says working with many local organizations like the St. Cloud Rotaract, the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, Young Leaders United and Jugaad Leadership Program has helped her make valuable connections in the community.

Both Cruikshank and Solheid explained the goal of many area employers is to bring new talent to the community whether that be someone who has connections to the area and who would be coming back or someone who doesn't who would be learning about the area. People changing jobs staying in the community doesn't solves the employee shortage is just shifts people around. Solheid says employees should seek a conversation with their employer about their goals if the employer doesn't initiate that conversation with them.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation wtih Gail Cruikshank and Lacey Solheid it is available below.