House Fire in Central Minnesota Being Investigated As Suspicious

BRANDON (WJON News) -- A fire that claimed a large portion of a home in Douglas County is being investigated as suspicious.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire in Brandon Township.

An 81-year-old woman says there was a large fire that was starting to spread in the yard and was getting close to the house.

The Brandon Fire Department put out the fire in the yard but the flames had already started to consume the home. No injuries were reported.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says the fire is under suspicion of malicious intent.

READ RELATED ARTICLES