The Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-86 Monday night in Charlotte. The loss drops the Wolves to 1-1 in the preseason.

Zach LaVine led Minnesota with 30 points on 13-20 shooting from the floor, and Shabazz Muhammad was the only other Timberwolf in double figures with 12 points.

The Wolves will take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night in Nebraska.