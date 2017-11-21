Hornets Top Timberwolves Monday

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-102 Monday night in North Carolina. The Wolves were outscored 34-22 in the game's final quarter.

Jamal Crawford came off the bench to lead Minnesota with 19 points, while Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns each charter 18 in the loss. Dwight Howard led the Hornets with 25 points.

The Timberwolves fall to 10-7 with the loss and will host Orlando Wednesday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.