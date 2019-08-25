Home Runs Lift Twins Over Tigers

The Minnesota Twins tallied three more home runs and outlasted the Detroit Tigers in game two on Saturday.

Max Kepler started off hot, hitting his 35th overall and sixth lead-off home run of the season to put Minnesota up 1-0. Detroit rallied in the third and fourth innings and stole the lead away 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Minnesota got their groove back. First, Jake Cave scored on a Kepler double. Then Kepler scored on a Nelson Cruz line drive. Miguel Sano closed the inning out with a three-run home run that brought in Cruz and Jorge Polanco and gave Minnesota the 6-4 advantage.

The Tigers added one in the fifth to stay withing one run of the Twins. Minnesota had other plans though. Cave hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Mitch Garver and securing the game 8-5.

Smashing home runs were able to cover up some of Kyle Gibson's struggles in the game. He threw eight strikeouts but allowed 10 hits in over five innings. Sam Dyson, Sergio Romo, and Taylor Rogers held things together for the Twins, combining for five strikeouts and two hits.

The Twins now have a season total of 251 home runs and are still on pace to smash the MLB record of 267.

Minnesota improves to 78-51. The Twins and the Tigers will face-off in the third and final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 95.3 FM WJON.