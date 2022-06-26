Holewa, Karls Win WJON/Granite City Days 5K

A group of 30 runners braved the cool windy conditions to participate in the WJON/Granite City Days 5K Sunday morning at the new City Hall in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

The overall winner and top male finisher was 14-year old Preston Holewa from Foley with a time of 19:22. The top female finisher was 20-year old Julia Karls from St. Cloud with a time of 19:45. Finishing 3rd was 44-year old Wes Karls from St. Cloud with a time of 20:55.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis finished 13th with a time of 24:29.