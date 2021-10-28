Highway 10 Lanes Open in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that all four lanes of Eastbound Highway 10 from Xenia Avenue to Lowell Avenue are open in Elk River.

There have been lane closures on that stretch of road since April.

During the seven months of the project, they updated the concrete road surface and entrances, installed new left turn lanes, added new signals to the intersection with Proctor Avenue and County Road 1, and constructed a new multi-use trail along the eastbound side from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue.

Crews are still waiting for materials for the new signal system.

Those are expected to arrive in mid November.

The project costed about $12.1 million.

