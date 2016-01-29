High School Sports Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team beat the Tech Tigers 5-4 Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The Eagles improve to 17-2 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 12-11.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Brainerd 69, Sartell 50
Tech 58, ROCORI 37
Apollo 62, Willmar 47
Cathedral 77, Milaca 41
FRIDAY
Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI
Little Falls @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Melrose
Boys Hockey
River Lakes 6, Willmar 4
Apollo 5, Tech 4
FRIDAY
SRR @ Sartell
Hibbing @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Virginia
Girls Hockey
River Lakes 3, Willmar 1
Girls Basketball
Big Lake 60, Apollo 43
SRR 61, Foley 51
FRIDAY
Brainerd @ Sartell
Apollo @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Tech
Zimmerman @ Cathedral