High School Sports Results Tuesday January 31
Boys Hockey:
Elk River-Zimmerman 4, St. Cloud 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Northern Edge 2
Totino Grace 3, Cathedral 2
(Ben Petroske and Andrew Dwinnell scored for the Crusaders who are at Little Falls tomorrow night).
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Brainerd 3
Girls Hockey:
Buffalo 3, St. Cloud 1
Alexandria 10, River Lakes 0
Brainerd-Little Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Boys Basketball:
Rocori 66, Sartell-St. Stephen 58
Mora 57, Cathedral 40
(Max Pfeiffer had 15 points and Emanuel Kutzera had 12 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Zimmerman on Friday),
Alexandria 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39
Fergus Falls 72, Apollo 44
Albany 68, Foley 36
Little Falls 85, Zimmerman 77
Morris Area 51, Melrose 49
Becker 92, Monticello 57
Hope Academy 92, St. John's Prep 74
Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63
Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38
Osakis 68, Holdingford 42
Rockford 39, Litchfield 36
Princeton 95, Big Lake 87
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud 61, Cathedral 41
(Jayna Benson and Abby Brown each scored 15 points for the Crush. Grace Sand led Cathedral with 14 points and Ella Voit added 12 points)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73
(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 35 points)
Rush City 54, Foley 51
Becker 71, Monticello 49
Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43
Holdingford 65, ACGC 45
Princeton 54, Big Lake 43
Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39
Royalton 45, Paynesville 41
Boys Swimming/Diving:
Willmar 107, Cathedral 71
(Braden Lemke won the diving and Joey Krueger was part of the winning 200 free relay. They host Fergus Falls tomorrow).
Today's Schedule:
MLB – Twins Hot Stove Show, 6:00 on WJON
NBA – Golden State at Timberwolves, 6:30 on WJON
MBB – Gophers at Rutgers, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
WBB – Indiana at Gophers, 7:00
MBB – Gustavus at St. John’s, 7:00
WBB – St. Ben’s at Gustavus, 7:00
