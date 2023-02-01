High School Sports Results Tuesday January 31

Boys Hockey:

Elk River-Zimmerman 4, St. Cloud 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Northern Edge 2

Totino Grace 3, Cathedral 2

(Ben Petroske and Andrew Dwinnell scored for the Crusaders who are at Little Falls tomorrow night).

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Brainerd 3

Girls Hockey:

Buffalo 3, St. Cloud 1

Alexandria 10, River Lakes 0

Brainerd-Little Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Rocori 66, Sartell-St. Stephen 58

Mora 57, Cathedral 40

(Max Pfeiffer had 15 points and Emanuel Kutzera had 12 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Zimmerman on Friday),

Alexandria 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39

Fergus Falls 72, Apollo 44

Albany 68, Foley 36

Little Falls 85, Zimmerman 77

Morris Area 51, Melrose 49

Becker 92, Monticello 57

Hope Academy 92, St. John's Prep 74

Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63

Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38

Osakis 68, Holdingford 42

Rockford 39, Litchfield 36

Princeton 95, Big Lake 87

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud 61, Cathedral 41

(Jayna Benson and Abby Brown each scored 15 points for the Crush. Grace Sand led Cathedral with 14 points and Ella Voit added 12 points)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Zimmerman 73

(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 35 points)

Rush City 54, Foley 51

Becker 71, Monticello 49

Annandale 67, Dassel-Cokato 43

Holdingford 65, ACGC 45

Princeton 54, Big Lake 43

Kimball 47, Maple Lake 39

Royalton 45, Paynesville 41

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Willmar 107, Cathedral 71

(Braden Lemke won the diving and Joey Krueger was part of the winning 200 free relay. They host Fergus Falls tomorrow).

Today's Schedule:

MLB – Twins Hot Stove Show, 6:00 on WJON

NBA – Golden State at Timberwolves, 6:30 on WJON

MBB – Gophers at Rutgers, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

WBB – Indiana at Gophers, 7:00

MBB – Gustavus at St. John’s, 7:00

WBB – St. Ben’s at Gustavus, 7:00

https://tinyurl.com/stc-related