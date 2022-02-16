High School Sports Results: Tuesday February 15

Boys Basketball:

Tech 74, Apollo 46

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 61

Cathedral 77, Milaca 71 (overtime)

(Tommy Pfiefer led Cathedral with 21 points and Jordan Schumann added 20 points the Crusaders)

Mora 51, Foley 34

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

Pequot Lakes 62, Cathedral 44

(Ella Voit had 15 points and Kaitlyn Voth added 10 points for Cathedral)

Alexandria 77, Rocori 61

Delano 50, St. Cloud Crush 45

Boys Hockey:

Little Falls 5, Cathedral 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Brainerd 1

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Duluth East 3, St. Cloud Crush 1

Girls Hockey:

Section 6A Semifinals

River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 1 (overtime)

(River Lakes will play Fergus Falls in the Section 6A finals Friday in Alexandria)