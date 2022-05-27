High School Sports Results: Thursday May 26

Softball:

Section 6AA Playoffs

Cathedral 4, Holdingford 2

(CHS scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 4 hits with 9 strikeouts. Summer Zamora led the Crusaders going 3-3, with a double and 2 rbi's. Katherine Bell, Rachel Voit and Mckenna Buckentine all had 2 hits. Cathedral is 22-1, next game is Tuesday May 31st at 5:00 pm vs Pequot Lakes in Waite Park).

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1

Section 83A Playoffs

Rocori 9, Willmar 1

Alexandria 11, Little Falls 6

Baseball:

Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Cathedral 3

Rocori 6, Little Falls 5

Foley 14, Annandale 13

Becker 3, Zimmerman 0

Albany 10, Holdingford 0

Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 2