High School Sports Results Thursday December 20
Boys Hockey:
Buffalo 4, St. Cloud Crush 3 (overtime)
Cloquet 5, Cathedral 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 102, Cathedral 89
Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50
Mora 96, Milaca 66
Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 67, St. Cloud Crush 34
(Cathedral Head Coach Cathy Matuska says Cathedral used a balanced scoring attack and stifling defense to hand the Crush the loss. Katie Pfeiffer had 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Cathedral. Sophia Sinclair had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Keira Alexander had 12 points, 5 steals and 3 assists and Emily Schaupp added 11 points for the Crusaders).
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49
(Kennedi Gack led the Sabres with 13 points. Greta Crandall added 11 points and 6 rebounds. Kennedy Lewis came off the bench to score 10 and dish out 5 assists.)
Albany 73, Foley 52
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Rogers at Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI at Albany
Willmar at Becker
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rogers
ROCORI at Cathedral
Boys Hockey:
Becker-Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice