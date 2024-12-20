High School Sports Results Thursday December 20

Boys Hockey:

Buffalo 4, St. Cloud Crush 3 (overtime)

Cloquet 5, Cathedral 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 102, Cathedral 89

Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50

Mora 96, Milaca 66

Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 67, St. Cloud Crush 34

(Cathedral Head Coach Cathy Matuska says Cathedral used a balanced scoring attack and stifling defense to hand the Crush the loss. Katie Pfeiffer had 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Cathedral. Sophia Sinclair had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Keira Alexander had 12 points, 5 steals and 3 assists and Emily Schaupp added 11 points for the Crusaders).

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49

(Kennedi Gack led the Sabres with 13 points. Greta Crandall added 11 points and 6 rebounds. Kennedy Lewis came off the bench to score 10 and dish out 5 assists.)

Albany 73, Foley 52

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Rogers at Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI at Albany

Willmar at Becker

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rogers

ROCORI at Cathedral

Boys Hockey:

Becker-Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice