High School Sports Results: January 4th

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 71, Little Falls 59

(Max Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 17 points and Jordan Schumann added 15)

Princeton 87, Sartell-St. Stephen 85

Rocori 70, Monticello 67

Milaca 51, Foley 44

Elk River 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 65

Spectrum 72, Kimball 59

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Zimmerman 75

Monticello 61, Rocori 51

Willmar 74, Becker 64

Boys Hockey:

Cambridge-Isanti 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Elk River-Zimmerman 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 2