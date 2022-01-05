High School Sports Results: January 4th
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 71, Little Falls 59
(Max Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 17 points and Jordan Schumann added 15)
Princeton 87, Sartell-St. Stephen 85
Rocori 70, Monticello 67
Milaca 51, Foley 44
Elk River 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 65
Spectrum 72, Kimball 59
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Zimmerman 75
Monticello 61, Rocori 51
Willmar 74, Becker 64
Boys Hockey:
Cambridge-Isanti 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Elk River-Zimmerman 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 2