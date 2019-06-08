High School Softball Tournament Results

The 2019 MSHSL softball tournament has come to an end. Here are the results:

Class A:

1. Edgerton/SW MN Christian

2. Badger/GB-MR

3. Randolph

Class AA:

1. Rochester Lourdes

2. Norwood - Young America

3. Pipestone

Annandale took first place in the consolation bracket

Class AAA:

1. Northfield

2. Mankato West

3. Cloquet

Becker was eliminated in the second round

Class AAAA:

1. Maple Grove

2. Stillwater

3. Forest Lake

St. Michael-Albertville finished first in the consolation bracket