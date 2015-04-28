High School Scores and Schedule

The Tech Tiger baseball team beat Monticello 4-0 Monday evening, Cathedral pummeled Pierz 10-0, and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm topped Rogers 5-4 on a picture-perfect day for baseball in Central Minnesota.

A full slate of games are on tap for Tuesday evening.

BASEBALL

Brainerd @ Alexandria

ROCORI @ Sartell

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ Apollo

Cathedral @ Mora

SOFTBALL

Cathedral @ Becker (DH)

Little Falls @ Milaca

Mora @ Foley (DH)

Alexandria @ Brainerd (DH)

Sartell @ ROCORI (DH)

Fergus Falls @ Tech (DH @ Waite Park)

Apollo @ Willmar