High School Scores and Schedule

The Tech Tiger baseball team beat Monticello 4-0 Monday evening, Cathedral pummeled Pierz 10-0, and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm topped Rogers 5-4 on a picture-perfect day for baseball in Central Minnesota.

A full slate of games are on tap for Tuesday evening.

BASEBALL

Brainerd @ Alexandria
ROCORI @ Sartell
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Mora

SOFTBALL

Cathedral @ Becker (DH)
Little Falls @ Milaca
Mora @ Foley (DH)
Alexandria @ Brainerd (DH)
Sartell @ ROCORI (DH)
Fergus Falls @ Tech  (DH @ Waite Park)
Apollo @ Willmar

