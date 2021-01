Saturday's high school sports results from around central Minnesota:

Boy's Basketball:

Fergus Falls 67, Apollo 52

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Foley 46

Girl's Basketball:

Rocori 62, St. Francis 59

Boy's Hockey:

Cathedral 3, Morris-Benson 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 1

St. Cloud 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Girl's Hockey:

River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 0