High School Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team topped Sartell 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. Abass Mohamed scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles, assisted by Erick Heyerdahl.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Becker 2 @ St. John’s Prep 2
Cathedral 2 @ Melrose 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 @ Fergus Falls 0
ROCORI 0 @ Tech 3
Sartell 1 @ Apollo 2 (OT)
GIRLS SOCCER
Tech 10 @ ROCORI 0
Apollo 0 @ Sartell 2
Fergus Falls 1 @ Sauk Rapids 4
St. John’s Prep 0 @ Becker 7
Melrose 0 @ Cathedral 5
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI 3 @ Willmar 1
Sartell 3 @ Alexandria 0
Brainerd 1 @ Sauk Rapids 3
Apollo 1 @ Monticello 3
Fergus Falls 2 @ Tech 3