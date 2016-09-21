High School Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team topped Sartell 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. Abass Mohamed scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles, assisted by Erick Heyerdahl.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Becker 2 @ St. John’s Prep 2

Cathedral 2 @ Melrose 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 @ Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 0 @ Tech 3

Sartell 1 @ Apollo 2 (OT)

GIRLS SOCCER

Tech 10 @ ROCORI 0

Apollo 0 @ Sartell 2

Fergus Falls 1 @ Sauk Rapids 4

St. John’s Prep 0 @ Becker 7

Melrose 0 @ Cathedral 5

VOLLEYBALL

ROCORI 3 @ Willmar 1

Sartell 3 @ Alexandria 0

Brainerd 1 @ Sauk Rapids 3

Apollo 1 @ Monticello 3

Fergus Falls 2 @ Tech 3