High School Results: January 24th

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush 49, Cathedral 35

(Kiera Anderson led the Crush with 20 points. Ella Voit had 12 points to lead Cathedral).

Sartell-St. Stephen 61, St. Francis 40

Willmar 72, Rocori 56

Boys Basketball:

Albany 58, Rocori 52

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes 9, Becker-Big Lake 5

Schedule for Tuesday January 25th

Boys Basketball:

Zimmerman at Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Becker

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rocori

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Foley

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls