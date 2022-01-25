High School Results: January 24th

photo courtesy of Lisa Schaefer

Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush 49, Cathedral 35
(Kiera Anderson led the Crush with 20 points.  Ella Voit had 12 points to lead Cathedral).
Sartell-St. Stephen 61, St. Francis 40
Willmar 72, Rocori 56

Boys Basketball:
Albany 58, Rocori 52

Boys Hockey:
River Lakes 9, Becker-Big Lake 5

Schedule for Tuesday January 25th

Boys Basketball:
Zimmerman at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Becker
Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rocori
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Foley

Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls

