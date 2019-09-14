High School Football Results; Tech Handles Sartell

Tech 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 32
(Troy Feddema scored 6 touchdowns (1 rushing and 5 receiving).  Nate Trewick threw for 5 touchdowns and Kedrik Osourah ran for 1.  Ethan Torgrimson ran for 2 touchdowns for Sartell.  Tech is 2-1 while Sartell is 0-3).

Becker 53, Apollo 0
(Apollo drops to 1-2.  Apollo plays at Hutchinson next Friday night)

Foley 20, Cathedral 13
(Cathedral is 1-2 and will play at Princeton next week.  Foley improves to 1-2)

Brainerd 26, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
(Sauk Rapids drops to 1-2 and will play at Tech next week)

Hutchinson 36, Rocori 20
(Rocori led 12-0 in the 1st half.  Rocori falls to 2-1 and will play at 3-0 Delano next week).

