Harvest of Horrors Opens for Haunts

ST. AUGUSTA -- A St. Augusta man is hosting the seasonal Harvest of Horror. It is a hayride and haunted house. Student volunteers and the Knights of Columbus Council 5548 give their time to staff the ride.

Get our free mobile app

Jason Stock is the owner and a teacher at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. He says the proceeds go to local non profits.

It takes about 30 or 45 minutes. It's just a really fun, family fun event. I've had kids come out here that are four years old, and they think it's wonderful, and then I have adults who are in their 20's and 30's and cry.

Harvest of Horror expects to have raised over $100,000 over the 11 years since it started for local non profits after this year.

Harvest of Horror is 100 percent fundraiser based. So, it's owned by a private company, but it partners with only non profits.

Students from local high schools can work at Harvest of Horror to help fund programs at their schools.

Kids can work out here, and they can make a substantial amount of money for something that is for their education. In the past we've had student councils from area high schools. This year, we have the French Club from Apollo and Tech High School. Annandale has partnered with us, Kimball, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, all of those.

The haunt features haunted a ride through a corn field. After that, there is a walk through the woods to several haunted houses. Harvest of Horror will be giving haunts every Friday and Saturday until Halloween from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Clay Conover, Townsquare Media