The time has come once again for the Morrison County Historical Society’s annual business meeting! This year it will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 PM in the historic Cass Gilbert Train Depot (200 1st St NW, Little Falls), and will feature special guest speaker Steve Glischinski.

Steve Glischinski is an avid photographer of railroads, beginning back in 1970 at the age of thirteen. Since then, his works have been published in dozens of books and magazines. His presentation at our meeting will focus on railroads in Minnesota from the post-World War II era to modern times.

A board meeting will follow this presentation.

The price for admission is $15 for members of the Morrison County Historical Society and $20 for non-members. This fee goes towards the museum and its continued operation.

Admission can be paid ahead of time at the museum or day of at the event.

Refreshments will be provided.