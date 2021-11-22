Ground Broken on New Large Grocery Warehouse in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Associated Wholesale Grocers officially broke ground on its new fresh and frozen warehouse in St. Cloud.

It is part of the launch of their new Upper Midwest Division.

The 330,000 square foot warehouse is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 near Interstate 94.

The new Upper Midwest Division will serve grocery stores in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Between the fresh and frozen warehouse and nearby space, Associated Wholesale Grocers will have over 650,000 square feet of warehouse space to accommodate a full array of products.

