Greatest Twins Team Bracket Round Two: 1987 vs 1965

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

The #2 seed 1965 team (85.3% of votes) easily dispatched the #7 1970 Twins (14.7%), while the #3 1987 team (75.8%) beat out the #6 2019 Twins (14.2%).

The 1965 Twins feature Harmon Killebrew (.269/25/75), AL MVP Zoilo Versailles (.273/19/77), and Bob Allison (.233/23/78). The '65 Twins made it to game seven of the World Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitching is the 1965 team's biggest strength, with Mudcat Grant (21-7, 3.30), Jim Kaat (18-11, 2.83) and Jim Perry (12-7, 2.63) headlining the rotation.

Our #3 Seed is the World Champion 1987 Twins, featuring pitchers Frank Viola (17-10, 2.90), Bert Blyleven (15-12, 4.01) and, um, Les Straker I guess (8-10, 4.37). The legendary lineup includes Kirby Puckett (.332/28/99), Kent Hrbek (.285/34/90) and Gary Gaetti (.257/31/109).