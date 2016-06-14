Granite City Sports Podcast- Monday, June 13th

Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

ysports.podomatic.com/embed/frame/posting/2016-06-13T13_06_20-07_00?json_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgranitecitysports.podomatic.com%2Fentry%2Fembed_params%2F2016-06-13T13_06_20-07_00%3Fcolor%3D43bee7%26autoPlay%3Dfalse%26facebook%3Dtrue%26height%3D85%26width%3D620%26minicast%3Dfalse%26objembed%3D0¬b=1' height='85' width='620'frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' allowfullscreen>