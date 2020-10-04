Granite City Lumberjacks Rout WarHawks 9-2

The Granite City Lumberjacks took down the Willmar WarHawks to open the 2020-2021 season on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks outshot the WarHawks 50-16 in the win. In the first period, Granite City took a commanding 4-0 lead.

Willmar got on the board in the second period to close the gap to 4-1. The Lumberjacks lit the lamp twice more before the end of the period and pushed their lead out to 6-1.

Early in the third, Granite City scored their seventh, and the WarHawks responded with their second goal of the night. The Lumberjacks got two more in before the end of regulation and won it 9-2.

John Blake and Nick Plautz both netted two goals for Granite City. Griffin Lehet, Hanson O'Leary, Wyatt Halverson, Brockston Masseth, and Matthew Metsa each added one goal for the Lumberjacks. Bailey Huber made 14 saves and allowed two goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 1-0 and will hit the ice again on Friday to face the 1-0 North Iowa Bulls in game one of a weekend series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.