Granite City Lumberjacks Lose to Alexandria in OT

After Friday's blow out win at home against Alexandria, the Granite City Lumberjacks fell in a rematch on the road on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks took an early 1-0 lead in the opening period. Alexandria answered with a goal of their own, but the 1-1 tie was short-lived. Granite City put in one more late to go up 2-1.

In the middle period, neither team scored. The Blizzard kicked things off again in the third. They scored an early goal to tie 2-2. The rest of the period was a push and pull and at the end of regulation, the score was deadlocked 3-3.

In the extra period, it was the Blizzard who successfully scored and held their lead. The Lumberjacks fell 4-3.

Daymin Dodge , Grant Troumbly , and Bailey Sommers each scored for Granite City. David Mulligan made 26 saves and allowed 4 goals.

The Lumberjacks will have a chance to redeem themselves when they return home on Sunday night to face the Blizzard for the third consecutive time. Puck-drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.