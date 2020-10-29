Granite City Lumberjacks Forward Noah Bissett [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks are off to a 4-1 start to the season including a win last weekend at Alexandria. The 'Jacks will play in Alexandria again this coming weekend.

Former St. Cloud Apollo/Co-op standout Noah Bissett is in his third season with the Lumberjacks. He joined WJON Thursday to discuss his season so far, how he spent his offseason, what he does in his free time and his opinion on the best Halloween candies.

