MADISON WI - The Golden Gophers took on the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin last (Friday) night.

Minnesota (12-10-0 overall, 7-2-0-0 Big Ten) won 4-0 against Wisconsin.

The Gophers face the St. Cloud State Huskies Saturday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.